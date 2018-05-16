Planning to be in the Fort Boise area this weekend? You may want to rethink your route

It might be in your best interests to steer clear of areas near Fort Boise this weekend if at all possible.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 19 through the end of May 20, Avenue B and Fort Street from Warm Springs Road to Robbins Road will be closed due to construction.
Both will be reopened Monday.
Much of the work will focus on the roundabout at Reserve Street, including laying asphalt and striping lanes, according to a release from St. Luke's. West Jefferson Street, the street behind St. Luke's, will be closed, though vehicles will have emergency hospital access through Avenue B and Bannock Street.
The purpose of the project is "to modernize the hospital to improve access and care, while also providing improved transportation flow between Boise's east side and downtown," according to the release. The city of Boise and ACHD are working with St. Luke's on the project.
Those planning to attend the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon that runs through Warm Springs Road as well as the 5A/4A track and field championships at Dona Larsen Park should plan accordingly. Parking for the state championships will be available at Albertsons Stadium's east lot; a shuttle will take guests to the park. Athletes are permitted to be dropped-of at the park, according to a tweet from the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Comments