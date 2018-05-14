Developers retool project on Jerry's Market site. Here's what they have in mind.

Developers Michael Jobes and Jeanette Newbold are still trying to figure out if their project to remake the southwest corner of 27th Street and Stewart Avenue in Boise's West End is financially feasible, said Ed Bowman, a builder who's working with Jobes and Newbold.
The developers are scheduled to present their concept June 4 before the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on June 4, city planner David Moser said. Due to the rising construction costs, Bowman said, they backed away from their original plan, which called for a handful of townhomes and a four-story building with about 6,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 23 apartments or condominiums on the upper three floors.
The new plan scraps the townhomes, which would have been located just west of the four-story building. Instead, the project would be a single three-story building with 31 condominiums or apartments and a covered parking area. The ground floor still would have commercial space.
Like the old plan, the new one would require the demolition of Jerry's 27th Street Market, the former Islamic Center of Boise and a house between those two buildings, Moser said. The three-story building would have a primarily brick veneer with some stucco and metal siding textured to look like wood, Bowman said.
But Bowman cautioned that the new plan is preliminary. The project might not take shape as proposed, if it takes shape at all, he said.
Bowman declined to comment on the proposed homes' prices. He said Newbold and Jobes haven't decided whether they would be apartments or condominiums.
Efforts to contact Newbold and Jobes for comment on this story were unsuccessful.
