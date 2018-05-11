Txikiteo, a Basque-style tapas bar, spices up Downtown Boise

Take a tour 360-degree tour of Downtown Boise's latest eatery. Txikiteo (chee-kee-tay-o) serves up Basque-style tapas (pinxtos) and food in a sleek, modern space on the ground floor of the Watercooler Apartments in the Linen District.
Darin Oswald
