Idaho Legislature's website was hacked. Here's the video that played on their website.

Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”
Kodee Bennett, a freshman baseball player at Payette High School, underwent emergency brain surgery Friday after fracturing the right side of his skull during a freak accident at practice. Bennett attended the Pirates' game Tuesday vs. Fruitland.