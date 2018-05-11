Want to give a child a good book? This sale at BSU offers 40,000 from $1 to $10 each

Attention parents, grandparents, educators and anyone else who might want to give a good book to a child or teenager:
Now is your chance.
A Boise State University professor is retiring, and he is selling his collection of about 40,000 children's and young adult books to the public this weekend for $1 to $10 each to raise money for literacy.
Stan Steiner, who teaches literacy to prospective teachers, has collected children's and young adult books since the early 1970s. He received many of them as he wrote book reviews and served on committees to choose award-winning books, the university said in a news release. One night, he said, he realized “that this was a way to give back and get books into the hands of people who can use them.”
The sale starts at 5 p.m. Friday, May 11, in the Simplot Ballroom at Boise State's Student Union Building. It continues until 9 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 13. Books will be organized by genres including STEM, historical fiction, mysteries and poetry.
Free parking will be available in the Lincoln Avenue Garage across University Drive from the SUB.
Steiner is still deciding where to donate the proceeds. They may support scholarships for teachers or an after-school program run by his academic department. He will donate close to 300 children’s and young adult books about the Holocaust to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, the university said.
