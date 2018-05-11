Missing 1-year-old in Oregon found unharmed, naked in the woods

A 1-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning in Oregon has been found unharmed.
Bradley Thomas was found by Deschutes County authorities at around noon Thursday, according to the Oregonian. The boy was lying in the dirt about a mile from his family's vehicle in the woods.
The boy's father, 25-year-old Brandon Blouin, of Ohio, is accused of leaving Bradley naked and alone in the woods, the Oregonian said.
Blouin was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment , child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and assault for an injury authorities believe his son suffered while in Blouin's care, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, Blouin and his family were staying in a vehicle in the woods. The boy's mother, an unnamed 18-year-old, left Blouin and the boy at some point. When she didn't return, Blouin went searching for her, taking the boy with him. Blouin then left the boy and walked away, the sheriff's office said. Authorities believe Blouin was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The sheriff's office used detectives, searchers on horseback, helicopters and drones in the search. The boy was taken into medical care after being found.
The investigation is ongoing.
