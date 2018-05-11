E. Idaho mountains could get 20 inches of snow this weekend; Boise will be cool, wet

If you're planning to travel to or through the East-Central Idaho mountains this Mother's Day weekend, prepare for snow: up to 20 inches of snow may fall in the high passes this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Most mountain towns will be below snow level, but Challis, Salmon and Stanley could see a dusting of snow, said Dave Groenert, meteorologist at the Weather Service in Boise
No snow in the forecast for the Treasure Valley, but it's expected to be a cool, wet weekend.
The high temperature Friday in Boise is expected to top out at about 63, well below the normal of 70.
"There's a chance this afternoon of some showers, possibly thunderstorms," Groenert said. "If we get rain or thunderstorms it will come out of the east or northeast. That's not typical but in the spring time we get these storms."
Friday will be blustery, too, with wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Temperatures in Boise will warm a bit through the weekend, and the winds will calm. Forecasters say highs will reach 66 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday. There's about a 30 percent chance of rain both days.
