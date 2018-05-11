Rocky Mountain softball walks off with first district title in program history

Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”
Kodee Bennett, a freshman baseball player at Payette High School, underwent emergency brain surgery Friday after fracturing the right side of his skull during a freak accident at practice. Bennett attended the Pirates' game Tuesday vs. Fruitland.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said acting CIA director Gina Haspel "wanted to do everything she could do protect the agency" when she offered to withdraw her nomination to permanently lead the agency.