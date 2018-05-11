Rocky Mountain softball walks off with first district title in program history

The Rocky Mountain High softball team won their first district title when Baylie Murray triggered the mercy rule in a 16-6, six-inning win over Boise in the 5A SIC championship game.
Michael Lycklama
