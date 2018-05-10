2 students detained after BB gun brought to middle school in Canyon County

A Vallivue Middle School student saw a gun on a school bus Thursday morning and told the school principal, who put the school on lockdown, according to a Canyon County spokesman.
Police were called to the Caldwell school at 8:23 a.m.
Sheriff's investigators found a BB at the school. They determined they was no immediate threat to the school. No one was injured.
“I want to commend the student who came forward and notified the principal of a potential gun on campus,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a press release. “This underscores the importance of instructing our kids that when you see something, say something, so that appropriate steps can be taken for the safety of all involved.”
The lockdown has been lifted.
