High school coach, teacher arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

A Glenns Ferry High School coach and teacher was arrested on a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that Charles Ramsay was booked at the Elmore County Detention Facility after a K-9 sweep at Glenns Ferry yielded evidence of the possession of sexually exploitative materials.
Ramsay, the school's head track coach and listed as a math teacher on its website, has been suspended from the school pending the outcome of the situation, the Sheriff's Office said. He was arraigned Wednesday and is currently out on bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
