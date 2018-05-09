Shogun Sushi offers contemporary fusion sushi

Chef Joe Park offers traditional Japanese food with a touch of Korean influence.
Katherine Jones
Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

Latest News

Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”