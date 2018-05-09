Boise firefighters use mother duck recording to rescue ducklings

Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
Boise Fire Department via Storyful
Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

Latest News

Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”