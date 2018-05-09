Boise firefighters use mother duck recording to rescue ducklings
Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
Kodee Bennett, a freshman baseball player at Payette High School, underwent emergency brain surgery Friday after fracturing the right side of his skull during a freak accident at practice. Bennett attended the Pirates' game Tuesday vs. Fruitland.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said acting CIA director Gina Haspel "wanted to do everything she could do protect the agency" when she offered to withdraw her nomination to permanently lead the agency.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”
Angie Davis, a library assistant at the Idaho State Historical Society, unearthed a canister in July 2017 that contained a 16mm film strip of a local journalist, from around 1960, reporting on the possibility of the Chinese tunnels beneath Boise.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.
Paul Jewell of Beaverton, Ore. lands a wild spring Chinook on the Sandy River near Portland as the annual salmon fishing season begins on the fish that leave the Pacific and swim 900 miles to central Idaho.
Concerned residents from across the greater Boise area met at the Boise Public Library on Wednesday evening for a scoping meeting to discuss an "Urban War Game Range" that would be based out of the Mountain Home Air Force Base.