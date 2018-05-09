Rocky Mountain reliever shuts down rally to clinch district title

Rocky Mountain senior Riley Secord struck out two batters with the bases loaded to help the Grizzlies to escape with a 5-4 victory in Game 2 of the 5A district championship baseball series.
Michael Lycklama
Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”