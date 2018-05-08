Payette's Kodee Bennett makes a miraculous comeback

Kodee Bennett, a freshman baseball player at Payette High School, underwent emergency brain surgery Friday after fracturing the right side of his skull during a freak accident at practice. Bennett attended the Pirates' game Tuesday vs. Fruitland.
Michael Katz
Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

Latest News

Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”