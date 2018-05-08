8th Street footbridge closes temporarily to allow for addition to Anne Frank Memorial

SHARE COPY LINK The Wassmuth Human Rights Education Center is raising $500,000 to complete funding for a new outdoor classroom at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Get a glimpse at what's planned for the site. McClatchy Erstad Architects

The Wassmuth Human Rights Education Center is raising $500,000 to complete funding for a new outdoor classroom at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Get a glimpse at what's planned for the site. McClatchy Erstad Architects