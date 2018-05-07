This developer already plans 410 houses in Southeast Boise. Now he seeks 121 more

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request from developer Jim Conger to build 121 single-family homes on 24 acres near Amity Road and Federal Way in southeast Boise.
The Moxie Ridge subdivision would be located at 5075 S. Holcomb Road, between a neighborhood with single-family homes to the east and an industrial corridor to the west.
"Home sizes will range from 1,292 to 3,000 square feet or larger on the two custom home sites," according to a letter Conger filed along with his application for the project. "Lots range in sizes from 3,200 to 23,428 square feet."
It's unclear how much the homes would cost or when they're likely to be built. Conger declined to comment Monday.
He has been one of most active residential developers in Boise in recent years. One of his most recent projects, the 410-home Rush Valley, also in Southeast Boise, was approved last month after more than a year of back-and-forth with city leaders.
By making some of the lots smaller than standard 5,000-square-foot lots, Moxie Ridge would save more than one-quarter of its total acreage for open space. A private recreation area with a soccer field, basketball court and playground would be located near the center of the development.
New internal roads would connect to Tiger Lily Drive and Holcomb Road on the development's east side. The 161-acre Simplot Sports Complex, with 20 soccer fields and 15 youth baseball and softball fields, is located southeast of Moxie Ridge.
Boise planning staffers recommended approval of Conger's application.
"The project is compatible with the residential neighborhood to the east," planner David Moser wrote in a staff report. "It is also compatible with the industrial properties since it is buffered from these uses by vacant parcels and a solid fence."
The P&Z Commission will take up the proposal at 6 p.m. on Monday on the third floor of City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. The City Council will have final say on the application.
Comments