Fissure eruptions from Kilauea volcano continue in Hawaii following earthquake

Fissure eruptions continued at Leilani Estates, near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, on May 6, two day after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit the area.
US Geological Survey, Jake Rich and Riccardo Valeriani via Storyful
BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.