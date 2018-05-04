Development on Star's annexed property will be a slow process

Star recently annexed 1,554 acres of land to the north, an area that includes Ada County and Canyon County. Developers say the adding homes to the area will be a decades long process.
Darin Oswald
BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Latest News

BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.