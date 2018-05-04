Boise officers cleared of wrongdoing in January shooting that killed 1 man

A pair of Boise police officers who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop have been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation, the Boise Police Department said Friday.
The officers, Adam Crist and Kepa Zubizarreta, were found to have "acted within training and policy while defending innocent civilians and other officers" by the Boise Police Department. The Blaine County Prosecutor's Office also determined "that the use of deadly force in response to the threat posed by Robert Hansen was objectively reasonable under the circumstances and that the conclusion is amply supported by law enforcement On Body Video and audio."
The incident occurred on Jan. 4 near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue. Robert Cassidy Hansen, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said. Hansen was sitting in the back seat while a woman familiar to him drove the vehicle. Hansen showed officers a gun and pointed it at the female driver and at himself, according to police. He refused to obey commands to put the weapon away, creating a threat to the driver and nearby civilians, police said. Believing the woman was in danger, the officers simultaneously shot Hansen. Hansen died at the scene.
Hansen, who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one women severely injured, was in and out of jail most of his adult life.
In an interview with the Times News newspaper in Twin Falls, Hansen's sister said he likely died by suicide by police.
“If he had a choice — and obviously he did — that was the way he wanted to go,” his sister, Cori Hansen of Twin Falls told the paper.
The incident was investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police.
Crist was involved in another officer-involved incident in 2015.
