A 16mm film may finally have the answers to a popular Boise myth. The problem? Audio.

Angie Davis, a library assistant at the Idaho State Historical Society, unearthed a canister in July 2017 that contained a 16mm film strip of a local journalist, from around 1960, reporting on the possibility of the Chinese tunnels beneath Boise.
Kelsey Grey
BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Latest News

BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.