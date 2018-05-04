Planners hope Indian Creek Plaza will bring new life to the heart of Caldwell's downtown

Paul Jewell of Beaverton, Ore. lands a wild spring Chinook on the Sandy River near Portland as the annual salmon fishing season begins on the fish that leave the Pacific and swim 900 miles to central Idaho.
Concerned residents from across the greater Boise area met at the Boise Public Library on Wednesday evening for a scoping meeting to discuss an "Urban War Game Range" that would be based out of the Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Joshua Boone, right, serves his religion; another, Jacob Boone, serves his country. Their younger brother plans to be a police officer and serve his community. They call themselves "sheepdogs," watching over their flock in different ways.
The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the military demarcation line in Panmunjom for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.
Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 19th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. His hometown of Riggins, Idaho, was nothing but smiles, hugs and cheers as they watched him get drafted.
Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Lena Blietz prior to Thursday's NFL Draft. He said he would be "speechless" if drafted by the Cowboys; he was selected by the Cowboys with the 19 pick.