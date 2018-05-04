Idaho Steelheads' season ends in dramatic fashion vs. Colorado Eagles

The Idaho Steelheads' season ended Thursday night at CenturyLink Arena on an overtime goal in a scoreless game.
The Colorado Eagles scored on a Drayson Bowman deflection at 13:32 of overtime to win Game 4 1-0. The Eagles swept the ECHL second-round series — but did it with help from a pair of 1-0 overtime wins.
Idaho goalie Philippe Desrosiers made 34 saves before the season-ending goal. Colorado goalie Joe Cannata was even better with 47 saves against a Steelheads team that was shut out just once during the regular season.
Colorado, which has eliminated the Steelheads from the playoffs the past two seasons, moves up to the American Hockey League next season.
