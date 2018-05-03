Idaho business wants you to drive on sunshine. 'Innovation Nation' viewers are on board.

Viewers of a national TV show that celebrates the world's greatest inventions — and highlights modern innovators — selected a North Idaho company's product as their favorite.

"The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca," which airs Saturday mornings on CBS, surveyed viewers on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the show used social media to congratulate Solar Roadways of Sandpoint.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Congrats to our 1st Annual #MoMadness Champion, @SolarRoadways! Thanks to all of our fans for participating and celebrating innovative forward thinking! pic.twitter.com/mrdHmBNqgX — #InnovationNation (@CBSInnovationTV) May 1, 2018

Solar Roadways was selected over 15 other innovators.

Scott and Julie Brusaw are the Idaho couple behind Solar Roadways, which is developing durable textured glass panels that can be built into roads, driveways, parking lots and walkways to harness solar power. The panels could have other uses, too, including melting snow and displaying warning messages.

.@SolarRoadways is harnessing solar power & paving the way for a new generation of drivers! Cast your #MoMadness CHAMPIONSHIP vote tonight at 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/npcg9M9aUK — #InnovationNation (@CBSInnovationTV) April 27, 2018

The other finalist in the competition was the Hippo Roller, a water collection tool that helps people in places like rural Africa to collect up to five times more water than a single bucket would.

Many support the Brusaws' vision of using roads to generate power. They received $850,000 in federal seed money and, in 2014, raised more than $2.2 million from 48,746 people in an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign online.

"Innovation Nation" airs at 8 a.m. Saturday on KBOI-Channel 2. Watch the segment featuring Solar Roads here.

Solar Roadways brings home the gold on CBS's 'Innovation Nation' competition https://t.co/9AzAfmNkML — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) April 30, 2018

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413



