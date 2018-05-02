Idaho-opoly, a board game for fans of the Gem State, just hit shelves

"PUT IT ON EVERYTHING! Pay $20 for fry sauce."
Those are the instructions on one of the game cards for Idaho-opoly — a Gem State-themed spin on the classic board game, Monopoly.
Another card says: "WHITEWATER!!! Advance to the SALMON RIVER."
The game pieces? Yes, of course there's a potato. But there are some other fun options too: a mountain bike, hiking boot, ski, fish and pine tree.
Idaho-opoly, which features Idaho-themed locations and trivia, was created by Ohio-based Late For The Sky. In this game, when you go to jail, it's the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
The games hit shelves of four Idaho Walmarts on Tuesday, and they're selling for $19.98.
Idaho is one of the first half dozen states that Late for The Sky has featured in a board game. The others: Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, Colorado and New Jersey.
"If it's a state where everyone loves to be, then that's a priority," said Jessica Staub, who does marketing and social media for Late For The Sky.
What are Idaho-opoly players seeking, other than a couple hours of fun?
"The object of the game is very much like in traditional Monopoly — to collect your favorite Idaho locations, and be the last player in the game without becoming bankrupt," she said. "We also have a rules variant in the instructions that limits the game to one hour, which is great for quick game nights."
Idaho-opoly is now available at these four Walmart stores: Ammon (1201 S. 25th E.), Mountain Home (2745 American Legion Boulevard), Blackfoot (565 Jensen Grover Dr.) and Rexburg (1450 N. 2nd East).
If you don't live in those places, but want to get one of the games, they can also be purchased by calling 800-422-3434 (9 a.m. -5 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday).
