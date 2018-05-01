Fruitland man who went missing in July 2017 found dead near Weiser

A Fruitland man missing since late July has been found dead.
The body of Scott Gross, 41, was found on April 24 near the Weiser River Trail, about 15 miles east of Weiser, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Gross was identified through dental records by the Ada County Coroner's Office.
The body was spotted by an individual taking a lunch break during a river floating trip, the Sheriff's Office said.
Gross went missing on July 24, 2017. He left his father's residence on an ATV, which was later found near New Plymouth. Foul play is not suspected.
Comments