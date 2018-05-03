Early season spring salmon fishing on Columbia tributaries

Paul Jewell of Beaverton, Ore. lands a wild spring Chinook on the Sandy River near Portland as the annual salmon fishing season begins on the fish that leave the Pacific and swim 900 miles to central Idaho.
Rocky Barker
