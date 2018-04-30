Data from 3,000 former Boise State students was stolen from a Fresno State computer

An external hard drive was stolen from Fresno State sometime in the last week of December 2017 that contained personal information for some Boise State football camp attendees from 2007, 2008 and 2011 and others connected to the BSU athletics department around the same time.
The stolen data included names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, full or partial Social Security numbers, and medical information including conditions, emergency contacts, insurance information and ID numbers for 15,000 people — 3,000 of whom were at BSU.
Boise State sent out notifications to people for whom they had an address, but there are 600 people whom the university was unable to contact. People who think their information might have been affected should review their account and credit card information and report any suspicious activities or services they did not receive to their bank or credit company.
Also, Fresno State is providing one year of free credit monitoring through Experian IdentityWorks and has established a dedicated call center to answer any questions.
The call center number is 877-646- 7924.
Fresno State notified BSU on March 6. The university sent out a news release Monday.
