Man impersonating cop bound 4 people in zip ties, tried to take woman. Have you seen him?

Four innocent people were bound in zip ties on Thursday by a man who claimed to be a police officer at Jump Creek Falls, outside of Marsing.
At around 11:30 p.m., the victims, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were tied against their will with their hands behind their backs. One of the female victims was taken by the suspect to her own vehicle, parked nearby, but she was able to break free from her restraints, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. The female victim ran back to her friends and the suspect fled the scene in a four-door sedan.
The suspect was not wearing a police uniform, but he displayed a badge on a chain around his neck, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is estimated to be about 30 years old and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build.
His vehicle is described as being a newer model, light in color with unknown plates.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office at 208-495-1154.
Comments