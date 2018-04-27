Downtown Boise sandwich shop closes, says it plans an 'overhaul'

A sandwich shop located across the street from Boise City Hall has closed.
A sign on the door Friday at Jenny's Lunch Line, 106 N. 6th St., said the restaurant had closed "for [a] much-needed overhaul." It asked customers to "stay tuned," but provided no details.
The shop, located in Old Boise's Pioneer Tent Building, served sandwiches, soups and salads since since March 2006. Founder Jenny Sledge emphasized healthy, local and organic ingredients.
HBM Marketing, owned by Heather Burton of Eagle, bought the business in October 2011, according to records from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.
The restaurant did not announce on its website or on its Facebook page that it was closing. On Monday, Jenny's posted on its Facebook page photos of an Italian sandwich with prosciutto, salami, mozzarella and house-made pickled peppers on focaccia.
Kristy Scott and Jen Oneida, who had managed the restaurant for the past three years, set up a GoFundMe page in February 2017, seeking donations so they could open their own restaurant. They have raised $3,945 of their $24,000 goal.
Neither Scott, Oneida nor Burton could be reached Friday afternoon. The closure was first reported by BoiseDev.
