Boisean sentenced to 25 years for shooting the man whose house he broke into

A Boise man will spend at least 15 years in prison for shooting the stranger whose home he broke into last summer.
Andrew Dechambeau, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with an enhancement for being a persistent violator and was sentenced on Tuesday.
District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced Dechambeau to 25 years, but he could be eligible for parole after serving 15.
Dechambeau's arrest came after officers learned on Aug. 13 that a resident in the 2600 block of Regan Avenue found a man burglarizing his home and chased him out of the house. The victim confronted the suspect at 27th Street and Stewart Avenue, where Dechambeau pulled a gun and shot the victim before running away.
The victim was shot once in the shoulder and survived his injuries.
After receiving several tips from the public and conducting a detailed investigation, Boise police officers arrested Dechambeau on Aug. 14.
“Boise police appreciate the work of Ada County prosecutors and the public in this case,” said Boise Detective Monte Iverson. “Together as a community we can ensure that this type of activity will not be tolerated and criminals will be held accountable for their actions."
