Kim Jong Un makes history, crosses border to meet Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the military demarcation line in Panmunjom for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Host Broadcaster via AP
BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Latest News

Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.