Rural Canyon County family escapes fire, but house is total loss

A family in rural Canyon County were able to get themselves and their dogs out of their burning house overnight, but the fire was too advanced for firefighters to save the home, according to Middleton Rural District Fire Captain Jeff Perry.
None of the residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze. The cause is under investigation.
At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 14000 block of Oasis Road, a dozen miles northwest of Middleton. The address for the home is Caldwell, but it's in the Middleton Rural Fire District.
An elderly woman and her two adult grandchildren were living in the small two-story house, Perry said. They smelled smoke and got out.
The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.
"When we arrived on scene, we had defensive fire conditions — we only attack from the outside at that point," Perry said.
Firefighters were able to save a garage and another nearby structure. Winds were gusty at times, Perry said.
"We had a small grass fire that the crews had to extinguish. It would have been a mess if that had taken off," he said.
Middleton, Caldwell, Star, Nampa and Eagle all dispatched engines to the house fire. Fire hydrants aren't available around most of the Middleton Fire District, so water tenders are provided through mutual aid from other departments. For this fire, Sand Hollow, Gem County, Wilder and Parma sent tenders.
Perry said the last fire crews cleared the scene at about 5:30 a.m.
The American Red Cross responded to the fire to assist the family, and Middleton Fire will be providing some help through its burnout fund.
