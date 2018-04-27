Driver of SUV stuffed with over 200 pounds of weed charged with trafficking, ISP says

A 23-year-old Minnesota man was booked into the Canyon County Jail this week on a felony drug trafficking charge after 226 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle he was driving, according to Idaho State Police.
Dakota D. Thorstenson, 23, of Duluth, was arraigned Thursday at the Canyon County Courthouse in Caldwell, online court records show.
Thorstenson was driving east on Interstate 84 at about noon Wednesday when a trooper stopped him near exit 30 for a traffic infraction.
Police discovered packaged marijuana inside the black 1997 GMC Savana. The Caldwell Police Department Street Crimes unit assisted in the investigation.
Thorstenson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 8 before Judge John Meienhofer.
Last year was a big year for marijuana seizures by Idaho State Police. The agency took in about 1,400 pounds, more than the previous three years combined.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments