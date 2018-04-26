Leighton Vander Esch said he would be "speechless" if drafted by the Cowboys. It actually happened.

Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Lena Blietz prior to Thursday's NFL Draft. He said he would be "speechless" if drafted by the Cowboys; he was selected by the Cowboys with the 19 pick.
Lena Blietz, Fort Worth Star-Telegram