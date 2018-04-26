Leighton Vander Esch said he would be "speechless" if drafted by the Cowboys. It actually happened.
Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Lena Blietz prior to Thursday's NFL Draft. He said he would be "speechless" if drafted by the Cowboys; he was selected by the Cowboys with the 19 pick.
Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 19th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. His hometown of Riggins, Idaho, was nothing but smiles, hugs and cheers as they watched him get drafted.
Charlie Shepherd, who coached Leighton Vander Esch at Salmon River High in Riggins, speaks to the Mountain West Network about Vander Esch's high school days and the advice he gave him about turning pro.
