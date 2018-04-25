Boise State presidential candidates visit the campus. On April 24 it was Robbyn Wacker.

Each of the five candidates to replace retiring Boise State University President Bob Kustra is visiting the campus between April 23-30. This file will be updated as each meets with faculty, staff, students and boosters.
Robbyn Wacker, April 24
Robbyn Wacker, 61, visited Boise State University on Tuesday. She is the senior campaign adviser for development and alumni relations at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
She addressed the group of boosters and community members with an open, calm and confident demeanor, eschewing the microphone and talking to people directly.
"My style is about engaging the campus community in making these decisions about how we move forward together into the next chapter of Boise State's history," she said. "When people are engaged in and have voices and a stake in what the future is going to look like, we're better off for it."
Wacker brings a big-picture perspective of university life to bear in her bid to fill the retiring Bob Kustra's position because of the depth of her administrative experience, which has put her in direct contact with students and the community, she said.
At Northern Colorado she worked her way up through the ranks from faculty to assistant dean and then dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences; as assistant vice president in charge of extended studies, research and graduate studies; and finally to provost and her current position of seeking funding from alumni.
"I've been pretty busy," she quipped. "But that's important. I've learned all the different parts of the university and how they work together. As a president, you have to understand the whole — the systemic thinking needed to understand how to effectively work with all these divisions. It's a great way to identify how we can work together, how the systems can work together better in the service of students. Although I have not been involved in parking."
That brought laughter because parking is becoming an issue at BSU as the student population grows and the space remains finite. She also outlined the other challenges the university faces.
"After the amazing leadership Bob has provided this institution, what's next?" she asked. "There are issues around diversity and inclusion that need to be addressed ... that's one of the things the campus is ready to tackle. It's important to continue and build on the relationships Bob established. We're not going to miss a beat."
She also addressed an article in the Greeley Tribune about a leaked memo she wrote explaining to her colleagues that she had been forced by the school president to resign the UNC provost position.
"When it became known to the president that I was interested in pursuing presidential positions, she moved me into the development role," she said. "I've enjoyed that role and learning more about the art and science of philanthropy and development. I understand now the stewardship, the data, and the time it takes to work with donors. I feel better prepared and I am grateful to have had that opportunity."
Kevin Reynolds, April 23
Kevin Reynolds, 55, is a native of Oxford, England, and the vice president for finance and administration at Portland State University, where he has been for 13 years. He also is a chemistry professor with ongoing research projects. Well over 6 feet tall, Reynolds has a calm and suave British accent.
He described his leadership style as nimble with the ability to strike a balance between building consensus when needed and making bold executive decisions. He pointed to his role in 2015 in establishing a campus-based armed police force at Portland State. It was a controversial proposal by him and his administration team in an attempt to address security issues at one of the region's most diverse campuses, rather than relying on the overtaxed Portland Police Department.
It's been deemed a success, with a security force that's sensitive and responsive to the student population.
Reynolds said he would address issues of rising tuition, growing student debt, and the "achievement gap" between mainstream students and others. He also would build on BSU's high retention and graduation rates that buck the national downward trend.
Reynolds said he would look for ways to inspire collaboration within the university, with city and state leaders, and with local corporations and other universities.
A scientist, Reynolds said it’s important to explore how technology can keep administration costs low and to use data to ensure limited resources are used to achieve the university's mission.
“A president should advance the mission by leading with respect and humility,” Reynolds told a group of BSU boosters and foundation members Monday night. “While the president is ultimately responsible for the success of the institution, in setting direction and tone it is the faculty and the staff that are incredibly important.”
