Take a walk through Urban Ascent from a climber's point of view

Urban Ascent, a rock climbing gym on Fairview and 25th, is closing April 28th. Climber Jordan Meyer took a tour to memorialize it.
Provided by Jordan Meyer
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.