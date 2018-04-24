During debate, governor hopefuls Labrador, Ahlquist trade jabs over Trump

During the Idaho Public Television debate between Republican governor hopefuls Tommy Ahlquist, Brad Little and Raul Labrador, the candidates offered their thoughts on President Trump. Labrador criticized Ahlquist for voting against Trump.
Idaho Public Television
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Latest News

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

Latest News

Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.