He was pulled over for a turn signal violation. Then he was dragged from his car by multiple officers.

Lee Rice was driving westbound Interstate 84 on December 26, 2011 when a trooper pulled him over for not using his turn signal for five seconds. When Rice refused to show his driver's license and get out of the car, the trooper called in a Code 3.
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.