Scentsy was named one of the best places to work. Here's a virtual tour of their campus in Meridian.

Scentsy, Inc. was named as one of the best places to work in the direct selling industry. This is the first time Scentsy has been named to the Best Places to Work list, compiled by the Direct Selling News, in the 14 years they've been in business.
Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.