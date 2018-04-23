Scentsy was named one of the best places to work. Here's a virtual tour of their campus in Meridian.
Scentsy, Inc. was named as one of the best places to work in the direct selling industry. This is the first time Scentsy has been named to the Best Places to Work list, compiled by the Direct Selling News, in the 14 years they've been in business.
Employee Marcus Richardson talks about kratom at the Sugar on Magnolia store in Bellingham in 2016. The Drug Enforcement Administration is banning kratom for two years. People say they take it as a natural painkiller.
The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.
Brady brothers Pat, Nick and Tim talk about their father, Hugh Brady, and how he built Idaho Sporting Goods that has lasted over 60 years. New ownership will increase buying power, but local business relations will still be their hallmark.
Idaho is new to the oil and gas extraction business. The Willow and Hamilton Fields near Payette and Fruitland are the only economically producing wells in Idaho, according to Mick Thomas, Department of Lands Oil and Gas Division administrator.