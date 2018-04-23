Campaign money with no fingerprints

A look inside the murky process of campaign contributions and the impact of anonymous donations on the political system.
The New York Times
Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.