If elected governor, here's how these Idaho Democrats would handle legalization of marijuana

AJ Balukoff and Paulette Jordan, Idaho's Democratic candidates for governor, discussed their differing stances on legalizing marijuana during an Idaho Public Television debate on Sunday, April 22.
Idaho Public Television
Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

Latest News

Earth Day 1970 – 2018: Sea Changes

The first Earth Day was in 1970. Since then, our population has doubled. On average, each person is eating more meat, throwing out more plastic, and producing 21% more CO2. See what’s changed for our oceans since 1970, and how you can take action.