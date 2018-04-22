Photos capture special moments from Barbara Bush's funeral

This Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo provided by the Office of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, shows Bush, front center, and past presidents and first ladies Laura Bush, from left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump in a group photo at the funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston. Barbara Bush died Tuesday, April 17. She was 92.

Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP

Paul Morse