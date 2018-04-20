Stayin' alive: Steelheads avoid sweep with 2-1 playoff win over Allen

The Idaho Steelheads scored two unanswered goals Friday night to stay alive in their first-round series in the ECHL's Kelly Cup playoffs.
Trailing 3-0 in the series against Allen and 1-0 in Game 4, the Steelies got a second-period goal from Brady Brassart and a tally early in the third period from Steven McParland to earn a 2-1 win over the Americans. Game 5 is Sunday at 5 p.m. Mountain time in Texas.
Idaho finished second in the Mountain Division in the regular season with 44 wins and 96 points, 18 points ahead of Allen. But the Americans had the Steelies on the verge of a sweep before Friday night's rally.
The Steelheads would get to play in Boise again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. if they win Game 5 on Sunday.
Idaho outshot Allen 36-28 on Friday night. The Steelies got 27 saves from Philippe Desrosiers in the win, and Joe Faust recorded his fourth assist of the series.
