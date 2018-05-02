Editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman draws local politicians

Editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman visited the Idaho Statesman and improvised drawings of Idahoan politicians Senator Mike Crapo, Senator Jim Risch and Governor Butch Otter.
Kelsey Grey
BSU President Search: Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, one of the five finalists for the Boise State president’s position, visited BSU campus on April 26. The president of Western Illinois University, he says he can take BSU from good to great.