Man who stabbed 2, killing 1, at China Blue convicted of murder

A man who stabbed two people at a nightclub in January 2017 has been convicted on four charges, including second-degree murder, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Jesus Manuel Garcia stabbed Daviel Ruiz Gomez and Luis Rosales at Boise's China Blue nightclub on January 14, 2017. Gomez died at a local hospital; Rosales, who was stabbed in the chest, survived the attack.
Garcia was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance. He was convicted after an eight-day jury trial that ended Thursday. He will be sentenced on June 15.
