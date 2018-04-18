If you're thinking about going to an Idaho college or university, it's going to cost you more

The Idaho Board of Education voted to increase tuition and fees at all of the state's four-year institutions at its annual meeting on Wednesday.
The hikes are between 2 percent and 8 percent, and they affect both resident and nonresident undergraduate students. The increases take effect this fall.
Here's what the board OK'd:
▪ Boise State University: 5 percent hike for both residents and nonresidents.
▪ Idaho State University: 3.5 percent for residents, 5 percent for nonresidents.
▪ Lewis-Clark State College: 4.5 percent for both residents and nonresidents.
▪ University of Idaho: 5 percent for residents, 8 percent for nonresidents.
The board heard from both students and administrators at its meeting before deliberating for several hours and reaching a consensus.
“We as a board have a duty to keep costs as low as possible for our students,” Andy Scoggin said. “It is our responsibility to strike a balance between that duty and the need to provide the resources that our institutions need to accomplish their missions. "
Historically, the State Board has tried to control tuition increases to help improve college affordability, but anyone paying for college knows that hasn't helped much.
In 2017, the rates went up 3.5 percent at BSU, 3 percent at ISU, 3.5 percent at Lewis-Clark and 3.5 percent at U of I.
The universities made their requests based on increased operating costs, including an increase in the cost of employee compensation recently approved by the Legislature.
