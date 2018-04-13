More Videos

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media 378

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media

Pause
Boise State star Shani Remme sticks a bars routine 36

Boise State star Shani Remme sticks a bars routine

Leighton Vander Esch ‘absolutely’ feels he is a first-round NFL pick 341

Leighton Vander Esch ‘absolutely’ feels he is a first-round NFL pick

'We're just such a big family': This egg hunt is about more than just eggs 56

'We're just such a big family': This egg hunt is about more than just eggs

Watch the Idaho Steelheads win a Kelly Cup title - in Legos 50

Watch the Idaho Steelheads win a Kelly Cup title - in Legos

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week 113

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Hit-and-run in Boise causes estimated tens of thousands of dollars in damage 55

Hit-and-run in Boise causes estimated tens of thousands of dollars in damage

Boise is getting a bike skills park. See what can you do on a pump track 22

Boise is getting a bike skills park. See what can you do on a pump track

Boise State football opens spring practice 2018 99

Boise State football opens spring practice 2018

Highlights of Boise State's Mountain West tourney game vs. Utah State 207

Highlights of Boise State's Mountain West tourney game vs. Utah State

Graham DeLaet on induction: 'You're in some pretty good company'

Former Boise State golfer Graham DeLaet, now a PGA Tour member, meets with the media in advance of his Boise State Athletic Hall of Fame induction on April 13, 2018.
ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Entertainment

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Colossal Collective is a group of creative individuals that volunteer their time to build large-scale puppets with donations and grant money for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. The group has built puppets like Jungo, the giant gorilla that made an appearance at Treefort 2017, to bring "child-like wonder" to festival attendees. This year at the Treefort Music Festival, Colossal Collective will debut Penelopeacock, a colossal peacock puppet featuring LED lights and an animated personality.

Longtime Boise smokehouse demolished due to State Street construction

Local

Longtime Boise smokehouse demolished due to State Street construction

Construction workers tore into the former Smoky Davis building on Monday morning, demolishing the longtime smoked-meat restaurant that was forced to close due to the ongoing construction at the intersection of State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Vanishing Boise, a group dedicated to preserving local landmarks, streamed the demolition live on Facebook.