14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

This image provided by 650 CKOM/980 CJME shows emergency crews responding to the scene where a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game was struck by a semi Friday, April 6, 2018, north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35. 980 CJME via AP 650 CKOM