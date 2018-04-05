Fines paid by US agency over nuke waste surpass $3.5M

FILE - In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. Daily fines the U.S. Department of Energy is paying Idaho for missing a deadline to get radioactive liquid waste out of underground storage tanks passed $3.5 million this week. The federal agency started paying the fines in 2015. It's in violation of a 1992 agreement involving 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing waste sitting above the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer at its isolated desert site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. Keith Ridler, File AP Photo