"We're just such a big family, this community"

Colossal Collective is a group of creative individuals that volunteer their time to build large-scale puppets with donations and grant money for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. The group has built puppets like Jungo, the giant gorilla that made an appearance at Treefort 2017, to bring "child-like wonder" to festival attendees. This year at the Treefort Music Festival, Colossal Collective will debut Penelopeacock, a colossal peacock puppet featuring LED lights and an animated personality.